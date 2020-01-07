Dwyane Wade's Heat Jersey Retirement Confirmed for Feb. 22 vs. Cavaliers

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Miami Heat announced Tuesday the franchise will retire the No. 3 jersey of team legend Dwyane Wade during a Feb. 22 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers as a part of a weekend honoring his career.

Here's a look at the schedule of events for what's dubbed the L3gacy Celebration:

Friday, Feb. 21 (8 p.m. ET): The Flashback (a look at Wade's most memorable moments)

Saturday, Feb. 22 (8 p.m. ET): Jersey retirement ceremony at halftime

Sunday, Feb. 23 (3:30 p.m. ET): ESPN Films Wade documentary

Wade spent the first 13 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Heat, leading the organization to three NBA championships. He returned for the final season-and-a-half of his playing days before retiring after 2018-19.

"It's been great," he said in April about his final season, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "Coming into this year, [I was] a little uncomfortable trying to do a [retirement] tour. A little narcissistic of me. But I kind of wanted to give the fans an opportunity to say goodbye, and I wanted a chance to say goodbye.

"But the tour has kind of taken on a life of its own."

Wade was born in Chicago, played college basketball at Marquette and spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Cavs in the latter stages of his pro career.

He's beloved in Miami, and his jersey retirement was a mere formality. It'll be a chance for Heat fans to once again recognize the best player in team history.