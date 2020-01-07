Dwyane Wade's Heat Jersey Retirement Confirmed for Feb. 22 vs. Cavaliers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) acknowledges the crowd's cheers after playing in the final NBA basketball game of his career, against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Miami Heat announced Tuesday the franchise will retire the No. 3 jersey of team legend Dwyane Wade during a Feb. 22 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers as a part of a weekend honoring his career.

Here's a look at the schedule of events for what's dubbed the L3gacy Celebration:

  • Friday, Feb. 21 (8 p.m. ET): The Flashback (a look at Wade's most memorable moments)
  • Saturday, Feb. 22 (8 p.m. ET): Jersey retirement ceremony at halftime
  • Sunday, Feb. 23 (3:30 p.m. ET): ESPN Films Wade documentary

Wade spent the first 13 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Heat, leading the organization to three NBA championships. He returned for the final season-and-a-half of his playing days before retiring after 2018-19.

"It's been great," he said in April about his final season, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "Coming into this year, [I was] a little uncomfortable trying to do a [retirement] tour. A little narcissistic of me. But I kind of wanted to give the fans an opportunity to say goodbye, and I wanted a chance to say goodbye.

"But the tour has kind of taken on a life of its own."

Wade was born in Chicago, played college basketball at Marquette and spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Cavs in the latter stages of his pro career.

He's beloved in Miami, and his jersey retirement was a mere formality. It'll be a chance for Heat fans to once again recognize the best player in team history.

Related

    Heat Drop Dwyane Wade Ceremony Plans

    Miami is planning three-day ceremony for D-Wade highlighted by his jersey retirement on Feb. 22

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Heat Drop Dwyane Wade Ceremony Plans

    Miami Heat
    via Miami Heat

    Report: AD Rejects Lakers' Max Offer

    • Turned down four-year, $146M offer • No one 'within league circles' expects AD to leave • Davis eligible for five-year max this summer (Yahoo)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: AD Rejects Lakers' Max Offer

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Gentry: Pelicans Will Limit Zion's Minutes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gentry: Pelicans Will Limit Zion's Minutes

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Blake Griffin Has Knee Surgery

    Pistons star will undergo extended rehab with no timetable set for return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Blake Griffin Has Knee Surgery

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report