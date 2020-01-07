Redskins Rumors: Scott Turner Targeted as OC Amid Buzz of Kevin O'Connell's Exit

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Scott Turner is reportedly emerging as the favorite to take over the same role with the Washington Redskins, creating a possible reunion with former Panthers and current Redskins head coach Ron Rivera.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday the 'Skins are "zeroing in" on Turner. Meanwhile, the team's current offensive coordinator, Kevin O'Connell, has been granted permission to seek opportunities with other clubs, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

