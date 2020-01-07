Lakers' Anthony Davis Officially Eligible for 4-Year, $146M Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) looks to pass the ball during an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 142-125. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis is eligible to sign a four-year, $146 million contract extension, as six months have passed since he waived his trade bonus to complete a blockbuster move from the New Orleans Pelicans to L.A.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported the update Tuesday and noted Davis can also wait to opt out of his five-year, $127.2 million contract after the 2019-20 NBA season to sign a five-year, $202 million deal.

                            

