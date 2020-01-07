Lakers' Anthony Davis Officially Eligible for 4-Year, $146M Contract

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis is eligible to sign a four-year, $146 million contract extension, as six months have passed since he waived his trade bonus to complete a blockbuster move from the New Orleans Pelicans to L.A.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported the update Tuesday and noted Davis can also wait to opt out of his five-year, $127.2 million contract after the 2019-20 NBA season to sign a five-year, $202 million deal.

