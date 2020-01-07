NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Lakers, Kyle Kuzma, T-Wolves and More

John McCoy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers may reportedly try to build a blockbuster offer surrounding forward Kyle Kuzma in an effort to acquire Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported Tuesday the Lakers could package Kuzma, Quinn Cook and the injured DeMarcus Cousins as part of its proposal for Covington, but it's unclear whether that would be enough for Minnesota, which will try to generate a "bidding war" in the coming weeks.

The other option explored by Marks and Kevin Pelton is acquiring a guard that could take some pressure off LeBron James, allowing the four-time MVP to play his traditional forward role more often.

Andre Iguodala is a player who's been frequently linked to the Lakers since the Golden State Warriors traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies in July. The Grizzlies have stood firm on their desire to receive something in a trade rather than buying him out so a contender could sign him, though.

L.A. could send Kuzma to a team in exchange for a first-round draft pick to flip in Memphis' direction for the three-time NBA champion, but those moves would have "long-term downside," per Marks.

The lack of clear options highlights what may become a quiet deadline for the Lakers, who may instead be forced to wait on buyouts to populate the free-agent market to upgrade their roster.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week point guard Darren Collison, who retired in June, is "considering a February return," with the Lakers and rival Los Angeles Clippers as his preferred destinations.

The Lakers can offer a $1.75 million contract, while the Clippers can only fit a prorated veteran's minimum deal under the salary cap ($1.5 million and decreasing as more time passes), per Pelton.

Perhaps the best-case scenario for Los Angeles is signing Collison in early February and then trading Kuzma at the deadline for a forward the front office feels is a better fit for its current roster.

It's unclear whether those moves would be enough to significantly sway the NBA title race. That said, the Lakers own the league's second-best record at 29-7 behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (32-6), so there's pressure to bolster the roster in some way, shape or form before the playoffs.

Covington, who's averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 1.6 steals through 34 games this season, would be an ideal addition. The Lakers might not have the assets to get a deal done, however, especially if the bidding war the Wolves want develops ahead of the deadline.