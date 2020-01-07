NFL Rumors: Tom Brady, Patriots Haven't Discussed New Contract Since August

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

It has reportedly been several months since the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady last engaged in contract talks.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the sides have not held discussions since August, which creates doubt regarding the 42-year-old's return to New England. Reiss noted that since the Patriots would take on $13.5 million in dead salary-cap space March 18 when Brady becomes a free agent, it would behoove the Pats to sign him before then if they want to keep him.

Brady has spent his entire 20-year NFL career in New England, but after the offense's struggles this season and the Pats' surprising elimination by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round, there may be change on the horizon.

New England still went 12-4 and won its 11th straight AFC East title, but a shocking Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins forced the Pats into the No. 3 seed and into a wild-card game for the first time in a decade.

While the Patriots defense was elite in 2019, the offense was uncharacteristically inconsistent. They still ranked seventh in scoring, but it was clear that the absence of retired tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Josh Gordon hurt the offense as a whole.

Brady had to rely heavily on veteran slot receiver Julian Edelman, who finished with 100 receptions, while no other non-running back on the team had more than 29 catches.

The quarterback missed a Pro Bowl nod for the first time since 2008 when he was injured in Week 1, and he put up his worst numbers in years in many major categories. His 60.8 percent completion percentage was his lowest since 2013, his 4,057 passing yards were his fewest in a 16-game season since 2010 and his 24 touchdown passes were his fewest in a 16-game slate since 2006.

Brady's age and low production may lead some to think he will consider retirement, but he said after the loss to Tennessee that retiring was "pretty unlikely."

Neither Brady nor Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has made a commitment regarding Brady's future in New England, but an anonymous NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic that they believe Brady and Belichick both want to win championships on their own.

With six Super Bowl titles, Brady and Belichick make up by far the most successful quarterback-head coach tandem in NFL history, but perhaps there is some credence to the idea that they want to prove they can do it without each other.

If Brady does sign elsewhere, perhaps he will form a package deal with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is a hot head coaching candidate and is being considered by the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Provided that does happen, the Patriots will be forced to weigh their quarterback options. Rookie fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham is the top internal option, but the Pats could also look toward the draft or explore a free-agent market that could include Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Eli Manning, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill and Dak Prescott, although Prescott is likely to be re-signed or franchised.