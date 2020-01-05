Tom Brady Says Retirement Is 'Pretty Unlikely' After Patriots' Loss to Titans

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 5, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

With the New England Patriots' season officially over, Tom Brady is now a free agent for the first time in his storied career. What that means for the 42-year-old quarterback's future remains to be seen. 

Shortly after falling to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round, Brady told reporters he has no plans to retire. 

"I love the Patriots," Brady said, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe. "I don't know what the future looks like. I'm not going to predict."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

