Giants Rumors: Jason Garrett an Option 'Only If Things Go Sour With' Matt Rhule

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett takes part in a news conference following an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is reportedly considered a fallback option for the New York Giants during their coaching search.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is the clear favorite and No. 1 choice for the Giants, and Garrett will only be considered if things unexpectedly "go sour" with Rhule.

Garrett became available Sunday when the Cowboys announced they were moving on and subsequently hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

