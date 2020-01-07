Report: Manchester United, Chelsea Eyeing Summer Move for PSG's Edinson Cavani

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this summer.

The Uruguay international, whose deal runs out at the end of the season, is said to have a pre-contract agreement with Atletico Madrid, per football writer Jeremy Smith:

However, according to L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News), he is yet to sign that deal and both United and Chelsea are exploring the possibility of luring him to the Premier League.

GFFN stated the former are said to have made "initial contact," while the latter have made an "opening formal enquiry."

Cavani has been one of the most prolific strikers in European football over the last decade, and no one can match his record in France:

Overall, he has 196 goals and 40 assists in 290 appearances for PSG.

He has only scored three times this season, but that is because injuries have restricted him to just 11 appearances, only four of which have been starts.

Cavani will be 33 in February, so he'd only be a short-term solution for either club. Given he would arrive on a free transfer, he would also likely command some hefty wages, but the lack of a fee would still make it a relatively low-risk move.

Chelsea have Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud to back up Tammy Abraham, but manager Frank Lampard hasn't used either of them too much. They've spent a combined total of 741 minutes on the pitch this season.

The latter's contract is up in the summer, so he'll almost certainly leave then if he doesn't in January.

As for United, they have Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood as their options following Romelu Lukaku's departure last summer.

The trio have performed admirably given the team often struggles to provide them with much service, producing a combined 34 goals and 11 assists.

Having an experienced player like Cavani alongside them, particularly one who has managed to be so prolific despite also being a selfless and hardworking forward, could be a useful option.

However, those qualities would also make him well-suited to thriving in Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side, so tempting him away from that move could be beyond them.