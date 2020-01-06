Video: Magic's Markelle Fultz Scores Career-High 25 Points in Win vs. Nets

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) moves the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Markelle Fultz enjoyed a career night as the Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-89 on Monday night.

Fultz had a game-high 25 points, which was a career high for the third-year guard as well. He was particularly excellent in the fourth quarter as Orlando pulled away and scored 12 points over the final 12 minutes.

Following a brutal start to his NBA career, a change of scenery appears to have helped the 2017 No. 1 overall pick.

Some of the same issues remain. Fultz was shooting 24.2 percent from three-point range prior to the Nets game but was also averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals. Monday's victory encapsulated how he looks like a different player from his days with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic gambled on Fultz as their long-term answer at the point when the acquired him from Philadelphia. At the time, bringing him on and assuming the nearly $12.3 million he's owed in 2020-21 looked somewhat risky.

However, the 21-year-old is steadily providing the scoring and playmaking Orlando has desperately lacked at point guard in recent seasons.

