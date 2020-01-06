Video: Magic's Markelle Fultz Scores Career-High 25 Points in Win vs. Nets

John Raoux/Associated Press

Markelle Fultz enjoyed a career night as the Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-89 on Monday night.

Fultz had a game-high 25 points, which was a career high for the third-year guard as well. He was particularly excellent in the fourth quarter as Orlando pulled away and scored 12 points over the final 12 minutes.

Following a brutal start to his NBA career, a change of scenery appears to have helped the 2017 No. 1 overall pick.

Some of the same issues remain. Fultz was shooting 24.2 percent from three-point range prior to the Nets game but was also averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals. Monday's victory encapsulated how he looks like a different player from his days with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic gambled on Fultz as their long-term answer at the point when the acquired him from Philadelphia. At the time, bringing him on and assuming the nearly $12.3 million he's owed in 2020-21 looked somewhat risky.

However, the 21-year-old is steadily providing the scoring and playmaking Orlando has desperately lacked at point guard in recent seasons.