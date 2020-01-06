Brock Lesnar to Be No. 1 Entrant in 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar might be the WWE champion, but he'll be starting from the bottom when the 30-man Battle Royal begins at the 2020 Royal Rumble on Jan. 26.

Paul Heyman announced Monday on Raw that Lesnar will not only enter the Rumble match but also start as the No. 1 entrant.

