Brock Lesnar to Be No. 1 Entrant in 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: WWE champion Brock Lesnar (L) speaks during a WWE news conference as his advocate Paul Heyman looks on at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lesnar will face former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will take on heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar might be the WWE champion, but he'll be starting from the bottom when the 30-man Battle Royal begins at the 2020 Royal Rumble on Jan. 26.

Paul Heyman announced Monday on Raw that Lesnar will not only enter the Rumble match but also start as the No. 1 entrant.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

