76ers' Joel Embiid Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury, Returns to Game vs. Thunder

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on December 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid suffered a finger injury during Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He headed for the bench as his left ring finger was bent awkwardly to the left. However, trainers tended to Embiid and taped his ring and middle fingers together, which allowed him to return.

Embiid is all but guaranteed his third straight trip to the All-Star Game in 2019-20. He's averaging 23.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks through 30 games.

Injuries have been a dominant theme throughout Embiid's NBA career after he missed the entirety of his first two seasons in the league. Since then, the Sixers have been vigilant when it comes to monitoring his health and managing his workload.

Embiid might be delivering, but the same can't be said for his team as a collective unit. Philadelphia is 23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference, and Al Horford has struggled finding his role alongside Embiid in the frontcourt.

In Horford, the Sixers have a ready-made replacement to take over as the starting center in Embiid's place should he suffer a more serious issue down the road.

But head coach Brett Brown needs all the time he can get with Horford and Embiid together on the court to make sure the team is ready to mount a title challenge when the playoffs arrive.

Related

    Brown Says Simmons' Lack of 3-pointers His Fault

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Brown Says Simmons' Lack of 3-pointers His Fault

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Kyle Kuzma Trade Packages 🔮

    @AndrewDBailey picks the best packages and destinations if Lakers decide to trade their young forward ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyle Kuzma Trade Packages 🔮

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    The Tip-Off: Sixers Finally Return Home to Host Thunder

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    The Tip-Off: Sixers Finally Return Home to Host Thunder

    Ricky Amandeo
    via PHILLY SPORTS NETWORK

    Report: Kings Interested in Kuzma Trade

    Sacramento knows it would have to include Bogdan Bogdanovic in a Kuzma trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kings Interested in Kuzma Trade

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report