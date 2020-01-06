Mavs' Luka Doncic Is 'A Linebacker Playing Point Guard', Says Bulls' Jim Boylen

Glenn James/Getty Images

Perhaps the Dallas Cowboys could've used Luka Doncic toward the end of the NFL regular season.

Ahead of Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen argued Doncic would fit well on the gridiron:

For the sake of reference, NBA.com lists Doncic at 6'7" and 230 pounds. The second-year star would need to bulk up a bit if he were ever to consider a second career, considering Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is two inches shorter and 25 pounds heavier.

However, Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle might agree with Boylen's assessment, at least when it comes to how much punishment Doncic absorbs over the course of a game.

Doncic can probably expect more of the same from the Bulls, who have been a mess on offense but tough on defense. Chicago enters Monday's matchup with the NBA's fifth-best defensive rating (105.1), per NBA.com.

A physical approach might be Chicago's only hope of slowing down Doncic, who's fresh off a triple-double (39 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) in Dallas' 123-120 loss to the Charlotte Hornets last Saturday.