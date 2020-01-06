Daniele De Rossi Retires After 19-Year Career with Roma, Boca Juniors

Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Roma legend Daniele De Rossi has announced his retirement from football after less than six months at Boca Juniors.

Per Football Italia, De Rossi, 36, said on Monday he has made the decision because "I simply feel the need to be back with my family."

Midfielder De Rossi, who won the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy, signed for Boca back in July on a one-year contract after more than 18 years in the Roma senior side.

In the 2019–20 Superliga he made five appearances. He hailed his Argentinian sojourn as "a unique experience" but explained why he has made the decision to hang up his boots prematurely, per Football Italia:

"It's not a serious injury problem or any other major issue, really. I simply feel the need to be back with my family. I miss my daughter in particular and she is missing me. I have made this decision, it is definitive."

Rome-born De Rossi joined Roma's youth academy in 2000 and made his senior debut just a year later.

He bowed out as club captain last May after inheriting the armband from Francesco Totti ahead of the 2017-18 season:

De Rossi had previously retired from international duty with Italy in 2017 after earning 117 senior caps.