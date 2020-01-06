Cowboys Rumors: Mike McCarthy Slept at Jerry Jones' House After HC Interview

Leon Halip/Getty Images

After interviewing for the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching vacancy Saturday, Mike McCarthy reportedly stayed overnight at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' home.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a source close to the situation said: "Once you stay at Jerry's house, he doesn't lose his guy."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that McCarthy told him he signed a contract to become the Cowboys' new head coach.

While most assumed that the Cowboys would move on from head coach Jason Garrett after going 8-8 and missing the playoffs this season, the team didn't make it official until Sunday when Jones released the following statement:

"We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach. His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career. ... His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect."

In addition to McCarthy, the Cowboys interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, as they were reportedly looking for someone with previous NFL head coaching experience. They are getting plenty of that with McCarthy.

McCarthy was head coach of the Green Bay Packers for 13 seasons from 2006-18. During that time, he went 125-77-2 in the regular season and led the Packers to nine playoff appearances, plus a Super Bowl win in 2011. His .618 winning percentage ranks fifth among active head coaches.

The Cowboys have not won or reached a Super Bowl since the 1995 season, and with Garrett's inability to get Dallas past the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, it was time to move on.

McCarthy's tenure in Green Bay didn't end in ideal fashion, as the Packers missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons, but he has a winning resume and a history of getting the most of elite offensive talent, which the Cowboys possess in spades.