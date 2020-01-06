AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Complete Week 10 Rankings Released

William Mancebo/Getty Images

The chaos of the 2019-20 men's college basketball season continued into the new calendar year with numerous Top Ten teams going down to unranked opponents.

Of note, No. 4 Oregon fell 74-65 to Colorado, No. 5 Ohio State lost 61-57 to Wisconsin, No. 9 Memphis dropped a 65-62 game to Georgia, and No. 10 Villanova was on the wrong end of a 71-60 result to Marquette.

No. 7 Louisville didn't lose to an unranked opponent but fell in an upset to No. 18 Florida State 78-65.

Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas, Baylor and Auburn all survived unscathed, and we'll take a closer look at their weeks below.

For now, here's a look at the Week 10 AP poll.

Division I Men's Basketball Associated Press Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Duke

3. Kansas

4. Baylor

5. Auburn

6. Butler

7. San Diego State

8. Michigan State

9. Oregon

10. Florida State

11. Ohio State

12. Maryland

13. Louisville

14. Kentucky

15. Dayton

16. Villanova

17. West Virginia

18. Virginia

19. Michigan

20. Penn State

21. Memphis

22. Texas Tech

23. Wichita State

24. Arizona

25. Colorado

Duke looks like the best team in the country after beating its last seven opponents by an average of 23.6 points. All of those wins have been by 12 or more.



The 13-1 Blue Devils left no doubt about their results last week with a 95-62 win over Miami and an 88-49 victory versus Boston College. They are just one of two teams undefeated in ACC play along with Virginia.

Duke's lone loss to unranked Stephen F. Austin at home also doesn't look as bad anymore with the Lumberjacks building a 13-2 record and a 4-0 Southland Conference mark. KenPom.com does list SFA 119th in the nation, but the Lumberjacks have the look of a NCAA tournament Cinderella right now.

Gonzaga went 3-0 after beating Detroit Mercy, Portland and Pepperdine, but the latter two wins did not arrive easily.

The Bulldogs trailed Portland 47-39 early in the second half before getting hot from the field and scoring 50 second-half points in a 85-72 win. The Pepperdine matchup was much closer, with the Waves trailing 73-70 in the dying seconds.

But guard Killian Tillie became Gonzaga's hero after blocking a potential game-tying three-point attempt with five seconds remaining in regulation (h/t Brenna Greene of KREM 2 News for the highlight).

Two free throws solidified the Zags' 16th win of the year.

Auburn remained one of two undefeated Division I teams alongside San Diego State with a 80-68 win over Mississippi State, scoring 50 points in the second half. The Tigers' balanced scoring attack features five players who post at least 9.6 points per game, led by Samir Doughty's 16.3.

Bruce Pearl's team has benefitted from an easier schedule, having yet to face anyone currently ranked in the Top 25. That may be the case until February 1 versus Kentucky, as the Tigers are playing seven unranked opponents beforehand.

Kansas only played once last week but came away with a 60-53 win over West Virginia. KU won despite being out-rebounded 44-30 and shooting 40.4 percent from the field. WVU struggled even more, making only 32.2 percent of its shots and 12 of 22 free throws.

Kansas' defense could take them far. The Jayhawks are ranked second in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, behind only Virginia and its tough pack-line defense.

There was a similar story in Baylor's lone win of the week against Texas, with the Bears winning despite a poor shooting performance (31.3 percent).

But BU won the battle of the boards (48-35), made nine more free throws and clamped down on defense by holding Texas to 34.6 percent shooting.

Baylor will visit Kansas in a matchup featuring the Big 12's two powerhouses on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.