Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Discusses 'Serious' Injury for James Milner vs. Everton

Jurgen Klopp offered a bleak assessment of the injury James Milner suffered during Sunday's 1-0 win over Everton in the third round of the 2020 FA Cup on Sunday.

Milner left the Merseyside derby after just eight minutes at Anfield. Klopp discussed what had happened, per James Carroll of the club's official website: "[Milner] has pain, that says it’s serious. It's [his] muscle."

As well as updating Milner's status, Klopp also defended his reshuffled team selection for cup duty: "Two players started the last game and one of them got injured, so that’s the situation we are in. That’s why a lot of managers make a lot of changes; it’s nothing to do with the cup, it’s the timing."

Milner, 34, was one of the few experienced heads involved, with Klopp mostly opting for youth. The Liverpool chief rested a host of established stars, including defenders Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

It was left to 22-year-old Nathaniel Phillips to play centre-back alongside Joe Gomez, while 18-year-old Neco Williams got the nod at right-back. Milner proved his worth to Liverpool by once again shifting out of his natural midfield position and beginning at left-back.

Further forward, 31-year-old schemer Adam Lallana lent some savvy to a midfield otherwise littered with inexperience. Pedro Chirivella played alongside Lallana, while teenagers Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, just 16, ably supported Divock Origi and winter arrival Takumi Minamino in attack.

Klopp's trust in younger players was tested early by Milner's injury, but another teenager, 19-year-old Yasser Larouci, was solid in relief. The ultimate reward for the Liverpool fledglings came when Jones, 18, struck the winning goal in spectacular fashion 19 minutes from time:

The quality shown by the Reds' youngsters is timely for Klopp, given how difficult replacing Milner is likely to be. His terrier-like aggression will be missed in the middle of the park while Fabinho and Naby Keita are working back toward full fitness.

Meanwhile, Milner's eye for a pass, along with his experience playing on the wings, offsets Xherdan Shaqiri being sidelined. Then there is the cover Milner provides as the only obvious backup for Robertson, whose energy, creativity and recovery pace are crucial to Liverpool's style of play.

Milner is the ultimate squad player, offering the runaway Premier League leaders the strength in depth they need to secure the title and mount a defence of the UEFA Champions League trophy won last season.

Klopp has options among his youth ranks, with Chirivella the obvious choice to backup those in the middle. Some believe the Spanish playmaker merits greater appreciation:

Meanwhile, Williams is talented and flexible enough to afford both Robertson and right-back Alexander-Arnold some cover. Even so, there's no substitute for experience.

Milner is the only member of this Liverpool squad who knows what it's like to win the league, having lifted the trophy with Manchester City in 2012 and 2014. As the games mount on all fronts for the Reds, Klopp will hope he won't be without Milner's commitment and resourcefulness for too long.