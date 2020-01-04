Thomas Tuchel Expects Edinson Cavani to Stay at PSG Amid Atletico Madrid Rumours

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has said he expects striker Edinson Cavani to remain with the Ligue 1 champions despite rumours linking the Uruguayan with a move to Atletico Madrid.

Tuchel spoke to reporters on Saturday about Cavani and midfielder Leandro Paredes, who have both attracted speculation due to a lack of game time at the club in 2019-20:

"Paredes played a lot during the end of last year. He showed he is capable of being an important player and can influence our game. As for Edinson, I've said it before – it was difficult when he picked up an injury as he lost his rhythm and others played well.

"But he is here, in a good frame of mind and everyone has to prepare in the best way to be ready when needed. I trust them and think they will stay with us. It is not necessary to imagine anything else."

Cavani has only made four Ligue 1 starts this season due to injury and the form of summer signing Mauro Icardi. The Inter Milan loanee has netted nine goals in 11 league appearances for Tuchel's men:

GianlucaDiMarzio.com has reported that Cavani has agreed a three-year deal with Atletico Madrid and will join the club in 2020.

Cavani's contract at PSG expires at the end of the season and he is happy to remain with the PSG until then, although Atletico would be keen to bring him in during the winter transfer window:

According to Le Parisien (h/t AS English), the two clubs have discussed a deal, and a fee of €10 million has been agreed. However, Atletico may have to let players leave to finance Cavani's wage demands.

Manager Diego Simeone has hinted Thomas Lemar could be on the move in January:

Atletico spent heavily in the summer to bring in Joao Felix for a club-record fee of €126 million. Los Colcheneros also made Alvaro Morata's loan from Chelsea permanent but have still struggled for goals in 2019-20.

Their attacking problems have also been compounded by a neck injury to Diego Costa. The striker was ruled out for three months in November:

Simeone's side have scored just 20 goals in 18 top-flight games and look in need of extra firepower if they are to battle Barcelona and Real Madrid for the league title and go deep into the UEFA Champions League.

Cavani has established himself as PSG's all-time top scorer during his time with the club, winning five Ligue 1 titles and netting a total of 196 goals.

The striker will turn 33 in February and is heading toward the end of his career but may fancy the chance of a fresh challenge in Spain after falling out of favour with Tuchel's side.