Army All-American Bowl Roster 2020: Breaking Down Top Recruits in Marquee Game

The Clemson Tigers could be an even more dangerous squad during the 2020 college football regular season because of the top recruits coming into the program.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff are bringing six 5-star recruits into the squad, and its two top prospects headline the 2020 Army All-American Bowl rosters.

Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, the No. 1 and No. 3 overall recruits, are two of the must-see players participating in Saturday's marquee game.

The Oregon Ducks defense could also be in good shape moving forward, as they earned the commitment of No. 4 overall player Justin Flowe, who headlines the West roster for the game at the Alamodome.

Top Recruits at Army All-American Bowl

Bryan Bresee, DT, Committed to Clemson

Myles Murphy, DE, Committed to Clemson

One of the top things to watch Saturday is if Bresee and Murphy line up on the interior together for the East squad.

If they do, it will be an early look at what they are capable of on the same unit before they head to Clemson.

Bresee and Murphy are the two highest-rated recruits playing in San Antonio, Texas, and they are also the two best defensive prospects in the class of 2020.

Bresee has been a menace in practice against some of the top high school offensive linemen, as 247Sports' Barton Simmons showed us:

Murphy has been as tenacious in interior drills, as pointed out by 247Sports' Charles Power:

Both players are enrolling early at Clemson, so they will have plenty of time to adjust to the system before taking the field in September.

That should excite Tigers fans, who have seen freshman defensive tackle Tyler Davis become more of a problem with in-game experience.

Combining Davis with the two incoming 5-star defensive linemen could make Clemson's pass rush one of the best in the nation by the middle of next season or for most of 2021.

Regardless of when they start to shine, Clemson appears to be set for the future at defensive line with two powerful prospects heading its way.

Justin Flowe, LB, Committed to Oregon

One of the major recruiting storylines was players from California turning down the USC Trojans and leaving the state.

Oregon has been one of the most successful recruiters of the state, and Flowe is the cornerstone of its incoming freshman class.

Flowe is one of eight California natives committed to Oregon, which would have been an unheard-of number at the peak of USC's domination.

USC's on-field struggles have been reflected in its recruiting, and the Ducks have been one of the top beneficiaries.

When he gets to Oregon, Flowe could combine with fellow linebacker recruit Noah Sewell and current freshman Kayvon Thibodeaux to control the interior in plenty of Pac-12 contests.

The increase in 5-star talent should allow head coach Mario Cristobal's team to once again compete for a Rose Bowl berth at minimum.

If the Ducks' 5-star talent pans out, they could be the Pac-12's best hope to qualify for the College Football Playoff in the next few seasons.

