Pep Guardiola: John Stones 'Has to Be Fit' to Fulfil Manchester City Potential

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said John Stones needs to improve his fitness record if he's going to fulfil his potential at the club.

The centre-back moved to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016 and was considered one of the most exciting young defenders in European football. However, since making his transfer, he's found it difficult to kick on.

In recent years, Stones has also suffered with a number of injury issues, and he's been unable to help City's defensive crisis this term as a result of various layoffs.

The defender is set to feature in his team's FA Cup third-round clash with Port Vale on Saturday, and Guardiola has spoken of his confusion at the England international's numerous issues this term, per Ian Whittell of the Daily Telegraph:

"He has to be fit. After two or three games he fell down and he cannot play. We tried to help him, we tried to do the best to help him since the first day of the three-and-a-half years we are here. We do everything for him.

"He has the conditions to become one of the best, yeah. He has the conditions to do it, but to be the best central defender you have to play one entire season, every three days being there. He's still young. As a player he has his future in front of him, it depends on him. It's in his hands and in his head to become one of the best."

Per BT Sport, Stones is set to come up against Vale striker Tom Pope on Saturday, who was critical of the defender's performances for England in the UEFA Nations League in the summer:

Per Whittell, Stones has only played in 13 of City's 30 matches in all competitions this season because of fitness woes.

The absences mean the England defender has missed the chance to cement his place in the City team, with Vincent Kompany leaving at the end of the previous campaign and Aymeric Laporte suffering with a long-term injury.

Stones hasn't impressed when in the team, though. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News commented on how frustrated Guardiola was with the defender in his last start, the 2-1 loss to Manchester United in December:

The coming months will be critical for Stones if he is to eventually become an elite defender at the Etihad Stadium.

Not only is Laporte recovering from his injury, the poor defensive performances from City this season will almost certainly prompt the club into spending big on a centre-back at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Provided Laporte returns from his injury layoff as the same high-class operator, any new acquisitions will put huge pressure on Stones for his place. A prolonged run of good performances is needed at this point to convince Guardiola he can build a team around the former Everton man.