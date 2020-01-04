Anthony Davis Erupts for 46, Lakers Beat Pelicans in Ball and Ingram's LA Return

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis posted a dominant performance against his former team once again with 46 points and 13 rebounds in a 123-113 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on Friday.

Davis, who played his first seven years in New Orleans before a trade last summer, had 41 points and nine boards against the Pels on Nov. 27. He's shot 30-of-51 over two games against New Orleans.

AD scored 40 points before the third quarter ended.

The Lakers scored 42 first-quarter points en route to a 74-62 halftime lead. They extended their edge to 105-83 after three but survived a scare in the fourth when the Pels cut their edge to 116-109 with 2:25 left after a Brandon Ingram dunk.

However, a Danny Green three-pointer and a Davis jumper in response put the game away.

LeBron James scored 17 points and dished a game-leading 15 assists. Danny Green scored 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting and hit five of his six three-pointers in the first quarter.

Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, who went from L.A. to New Orleans in the Davis deal, paced the Pels offense. It was the pair's first game back in Staples Center since the trade.

Ball scored 23 points with five assists, and Ingram added 22 points. All five Pels starters scored in double digits, with Derrick Favors posting a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double and four blocks.

Notable Performances

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 46 points, 13 rebounds

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 17 points, 15 assists

Lakers G Danny Green: 25 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds

Pelicans G Lonzo Ball: 23 points, 5 assists

Pelicans F Brandon Ingram: 22 points, 3 rebounds

Pelicans F Derrick Favors: 15 points, 14 rebounds, 4 blocks

Davis Destroys Pels in Home Debut Against Former Team

The stat of the night came via ESPN Stats & Info (h/t ESPN's Andrew Lopez):

Most teams don't have an answer for six-time All-Star Anthony Davis, who is likely on his way to an All-NBA First Team nod and perhaps Defensive Player of the Year honors.

But the Pels haven't stood any chance in two games against their former franchise star.

The Brow did anything he wanted Friday. He went up top for sky-high alley-oops:

He made sharp cuts into the lane for easy buckets:

He resumed his lethal connection with LeBron on the offensive end:

And he knocked down three of five three-pointers and all 13 of his free throws for good measure.

Davis has now averaged 43.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals against his former team in two games. He has two more against the Pels coming up on Feb. 25 and March 1.

But Davis and his team's dominance against the league has been incredible during a season that has gone about as well as possible for the Lakers, who now hold a 3.5-game lead on the Western Conference field.

The James-Davis partnership has gone about as well as possible too, making the Lakers the clear favorites to win the West as the season nears its midpoint.

What's Next?

The 28-7 Lakers, who have won four straight, will host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

The 11-24 Pels will visit the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Saturday at 10 p.m. New Orleans will look to start a new winning streak after their four-gamer broke Friday.