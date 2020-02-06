76ers' Updated Rotation After Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III Trade

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have added some depth as they get ready for a playoff push, acquiring Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Golden State Warriors, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 76ers are sending Golden State three second-round picks in return, per Woj.

Here's a look at how the 76ers' starting lineup and rotation may look with this acquisition followed by notes on Burks and Robinson.

Starting Lineup

PG Ben Simmons

SG Josh Richardson

SF Tobias Harris

PF Al Horford

C Joel Embiid

Bench

SG Alec Burks

SF Glenn Robinson III

G/F Matisse Thybulle

PF Mike Scott

SG Furkan Korkmaz

SF James Ennis III

C Kyle O'Quinn

Burks and Robinson III

Burks averaged a career-high 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29.0 minutes per game with the Warriors. He will give Philadelphia valuable depth off the bench along with veteran experience.

This may be a rental situation for the Sixers, but Burks has shown he's more than capable of shouldering the load when needed. He also gives them a much-needed thread from beyond the arc, as they've struggled to find outside shooting since JJ Redick left in free agency.

Robinson, meanwhile, averaged a career-high 12.9 points on 48.1 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds for the Dubs.

Before this year, the 6'6" swingman had never played more than 20.7 minutes per game. He also started only 51 times. But he started all 48 games of this season for Golden State, and he responded with the best scoring marks of his career.

Burks and Robinson both figure to get good run off a 76ers bench that averages the third-fewest points leaguewide, per NBA.com.

Burks should be in line to be the team's sixth man, while Robinson could jump over James Ennis III to provide more minutes at the wing.

Rookie Matisse Thybulle should stay in the rotation thanks to his defensive prowess, and forward Mike Scott provides some size and three-point shooting ability.

Ennis and Furkan Korkmaz may be pushed further down the rotation, while big man Kyle O'Quinn should still be on the bench as additional center depth.

Trey Burke and Zhaire Smith are potentially in danger of falling off the active roster. Neither has seen the court much of late.