Army All-American Bowl 2020: Date, TV Schedule, Rosters and Top Recruits

The future of the Clemson Tigers will be on display during Saturday's Army All-American Bowl.

Defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, who are both committed to the ACC school, headline the East roster for the event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Bresee and Murphy are part of Clemson's No. 1 recruiting class and among a collection of six top recruits representing the Tigers' class of 2020 in the showcase.

The West squad is headlined by linebacker Justin Flowe, who recently committed to the Oregon Ducks, and quarterback Bryce Young, who is headed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The full rosters for Saturday's contest can be found on the event's official website.

Army All-American Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, January 4

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Top Recruits

Bryan Bresee, DT, Committed to Clemson

Bresee may be one of the most impactful freshmen during the 2020 college football season.

The defensive end from Maryland has impressed during his time in San Antonio, with 247Sports naming him the "Alpha Dog" from the first day of practice.

Barton Simmons of CBS Sports captured a clip of how dominant Bresee has looked against some of the nation's best offensive linemen:

After he participates Saturday, Bresee will enroll early at Clemson, so by the time he takes the field for his first game, he will be ingrained in the program for nine months.

If everything goes well, the Tigers could boast one of the best young defensive lines in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Current freshman Tyler Davis had four tackles and a tackle for loss in the Fiesta Bowl victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Between Bresee, Davis and Murphy, Clemson's interior unit may storm through the ACC and allow it to be back in the College Football Playoff 12 months from now.

Myles Murphy, DE, Committed to Clemson

Murphy is the No. 3 overall recruit in the nation and will give Clemson fans a glimpse of what he and Bresee are capable of on the same line Saturday.

The defensive end from Georgia is the top prospect at his position, and he has drawn high praise from the coaches at Hillgrove High School, per The Athletic's Grace Raynor.

"In terms of raw talent, he is the best kid I ever coached," Hillgrove defensive line coach Joe Gerda said. "I'm not talking about the mental, I'm not talking about the playability, but just the raw physical speed, strength, size, reaction time—nobody comes close."

Rivals' Sam Spiegelman provided a look at Murphy's powerful pass-rush moves from Wednesday's practice:

Murphy is another of the four Top 20 recruits headed to Clemson, with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and running back Demarkcus Bowman being the other two.

The best-case scenario for Murphy and Bresee is to become as successful as the defensive line class that left the Tigers last season.

Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins were all taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, and if the next set of Clemson defensive linemen live up to their potential, we could be talking about them on NFL draft boards in the future.

