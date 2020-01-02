Mikel Arteta Talks Arsenal's 'Obligation' Ahead of the January Transfer Window

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal are duty-bound to run the rule over every possibility available to improve talent in the squad during the January transfer window.

The Gunners chief spoke ahead of Monday's FA Cup third-round tie against Leeds United, per James Benge of Football.London: "We're going to try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team. That's for sure. That's our obligation. We're going to be working on that. My obligation is to give my opinion on the things I think we can improve."

However, while Arteta admitted Arsenal will consider finding help from outside sources, he also said he's keeping his focus on working with what he has: "I'm more concerned at the moment to get people back from injuries than signings and try to improve the players we have here, get everybody on board with what we're trying to do. If something extra comes up and we think it's the right opportunity let's do it."

Injuries are a sensible place to start when considering what Arsenal may or may not do during the winter window. Arteta referenced the case of Calum Chambers, the centre-back who was withdrawn during Sunday's 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea.

Arsenal have since confirmed 24-year-old Chambers is set for an extended spell on the treatment table. He will need "six to nine months" to recover from knee surgery, per the club's official website.

Being without Chambers' athleticism at the heart of the back four weakens an already suspect defence. However, Arteta can rightly feel confident about the options he has after incumbents like David Luiz have shown improvement.

Luiz and fellow central defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos both excelled during the 2-0 win over Manchester United on New Year's Day. Along with Rob Holding and Konstantinos Mavropanos, they offer Arteta a decent amount of choices for how to deploy his personnel at the back.

It's a similar story in midfield, where Lucas Torreira is playing up to his talent since Arteta reinstalled him into a more natural holding role. Meanwhile, mercurial No. 10 Mesut Ozil is working harder on the watch of his former team-mate.

Yet Arsenal's midfield suddenly seems amply stocked because of how well Xhaka has responded since Arteta became manager. The Switzerland international has been heavily linked with a move to Hertha Berlin, according to Gary Jacob of The Times (subscription required).

Even so, Arteta has been consistent about saying he wants the pass-master to stay:

With Xhaka, Torreira and Ozil in the middle, backed up by Matteo Guendouzi and Joe Willock, Arteta has enough central midfielders. It's a similar story up front, especially after the Gunners opted to recall Eddie Nketiah from his loan deal with Leeds.

The 20-year-old striker confirmed his return to north London on Wednesday:

Nketiah could join Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli as players who can operate through the middle for Arsenal.

It also helps Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang told RMC Sport (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star) he is "100 percent here" in response to rumours linking him with Barcelona and Inter Milan. For his part, Arteta has said he doesn't "even think about the possibility" of Aubameyang moving on, per Benge.

The Gunners aren't short of strikers, playmakers in the middle or centre-backs. One area Arteta could strengthen is on the flanks, where academy graduates Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson have tried to support inconsistent club-record buy Nicolas Pepe so far this season.

However, Pepe's superb display against United offered hope the ex-Lille star is likely to come good:

If so, Arteta won't need to rush into the market for another versatile forward who can operate on either wing. Instead, the 37-year-old will be free to continue implementing his philosophy and tactics among the experienced group of players he's already working with.

After collecting four points from three games, there are signs Arteta's actions on the training pitch will be more beneficial than anything Arsenal do in the market during this month.