Lyon Say They Are Counting on Moussa Dembele Amid Chelsea Transfer Rumours

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Ligue 1 side Lyon have said they are counting on striker Moussa Dembele amid speculation Chelsea could try to land the 23-year-old in the January transfer window.

The French club issued a statement making it clear they have no interest in selling one of their most important players:

"Olympique Lyonnais has taken note of certain information relayed by the media suggesting that Moussa Dembele could interest other clubs during this transfer window. OL would like to reaffirm its wish, as in the summer of 2019, to keep Moussa Dembele. The club has full confidence in Moussa and counts in particular on him to build a successful team for the seasons to come."

Dembele moved to Lyon from Celtic in 2018 and has been a big hit with the Ligue 1 side. The striker netted 19 times in all competitions for the club last season as they finished in third place in the table.

The Frenchman has continued his prolific form in 2019-20. He has 10 goals in Ligue 1 so far, only Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder have more.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the striker and have had a £34 million bid rejected by Lyon, according to Foot Mercato (h/t Rhys Daly at the Daily Express).

Sky Sports News have reported that manager Frank Lampard sees Dembele as a similar player to Blues legend Didier Drogba and has been "tracking" the youngster for some time.

Lampard has suggested he could look to strengthen in January:

Chelsea look likely to try and reinforce their attack. The Blues have struggled to kill off games this season, while Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuyai have barely featured and could be allowed to depart.

There are also doubts over veteran wingers Pedro and Willian. Both players are into their thirties and out of contract at the club in the summer.

Dembele is not the only attacker rumoured to be interesting Chelsea. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha have also been linked, per the Guardian's David Hytner.

However, Lampard has already played down a move for Zaha:

Chelsea have handed Lampard £150 million to spend in January after their transfer ban was lifted, according to the Telegraph's Tom Morgan, Ben Rumsby and Matt Law. Bringing in more attacking talent is likely to be the team's focus in January, but Lyon have made it clear interest in Dembele is unwelcome.