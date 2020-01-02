Georgia Tech Recruit Bryce Gowdy's Death Ruled a Suicide

Photo credit: 247Sports.

The Broward Medical Examiner's Office ruled Tuesday that the death of Georgia Tech football recruit Bryce Gowdy on Monday was a suicide.

According to Brooke Baitinger, Cindy Krischer Goodman and Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Gowdy's mother, Shibbon Winelle, said in a Facebook video message that her son's behavior leading up to his death concerned her.

Winelle said Gowdy was "talking crazy" and "talking in circles," and that he began acting "paranoid." She noted that Gowdy was struggling with the fact that his family was homeless and living out of a car and a hotel room. Winelle also said Gowdy asked her if his brothers would be OK once he left for college.

Gowdy was found dead early Monday morning near train tracks in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and it was determined he deliberately put himself in position to get hit by the freight train.

Gowdy was a star wide receiver at Deerfield Beach High School and rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports. He ranked as the No. 310 overall player, No. 54 wideout and No. 54 player from the state of Florida in the 2020 class.

Gowdy, 17, tweeted the following on Dec. 29 in anticipation of making the leap to Georgia Tech:

Per ESPN's Andrea Adelson, Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins released a statement following Gowdy's death:

"Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce's passing. Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce's mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family."