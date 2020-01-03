Wolves vs. Manchester United: FA Cup 2020 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome 12-time winners Manchester United to Molineux on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men made it all the way to the semi-finals last season, knocking the Red Devils out of the competition along the way with a 2-1 win in the quarter-finals.

Both teams head into the match on the back of disappointing Premier League results. Wolves were beaten 2-1 by struggling Watford on New Year's Day, while Manchester United went down 2-0 at Arsenal.

Date: Saturday, January 4

Time: 5:31 p.m. GMT/12:31 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)



Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker): Wolves 7-5, Draw 12-5, Man Utd 15-8

Match Preview

Wolves are enjoying another strong season and head into the match in seventh place in the Premier League and safely into the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League.

Santo's men enjoyed a good cup run last season and will be confident of ousting Manchester United from the competition for a second season in a row as they possess a good home record against the Red Devils:

Saturday's hosts have also lost just one of their last 10 games at Molineux in all competitions and came from 2-0 down to beat Premier League champions Manchester City 3-2 in their last home fixture:

Striker Raul Jimenez was on target in last season's FA Cup win over Manchester United and is likely to trouble a leaky Manchester United defence again.

Solskjaer's side have kept only one clean sheet away from home in the Premier League in 2019-20, while Jimenez has nine goals and eight assists in his last 17 games for Wolves.

Winger Adama Traore is also a man in form and shone against Watford despite ending up on the losing side:

Manchester United are likely to rotate their side for this clash but are short in midfield due to injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba:

Fred and Nemanja Matic should continue in midfield, while 19-year-old Brandon Williams could replace Luke Shaw at left-back after the defender put in a poor showing against Arsenal.

One of the bright spots of United's season has been the emergence of 18-year-old forward Mason Greenwood, and he could be handed another chance to impress in attack at Molineux:

Wolves have been difficult opponents for Manchester United over the last few seasons and another tough test awaits the Red Devils on Saturday. The home side are slight favourites for victory and it would not be a shock if they were to pour more misery on Solskjaer's inconsistent side.