Idaho Potato Bowl 2020: Ohio vs. Nevada TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Justin Berl/Getty Images

There isn't much college football left to watch this season, so it's time to grab some french fries, tater tots or some poutine if you're into that kind of thing and watch the 2020 Idaho Potato Bowl.

With just three bowls left before Clemson and LSU decide the national champion on January 13, Ohio and Nevada will look to seize the spotlight as the only bowl game on Friday.

The Bobcats' season has been marked by "what ifs?" After a 1-3 start, they have gone 5-3 to become bowl-eligible, but all three of those losses in the latter half of the season have come by three points.

Nevada has been a little more feast or famine. When the Wolf Pack have lost, they've done so spectacularly. Some may remember the 77-6 loss they were handed by Oregon, but they also were soundly defeated by Hawaii (54-3), Utah State (36-10) and Wyoming (31-3).

Despite those losses, they did find seven wins on the schedule. They finished third in the Mountain West on the strength of a 3-1 stretch to end the season with the sole loss coming against UNLV in overtime.

Idaho Potato Bowl Information

Date: Friday, January 3

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Odds (via Caesars): Ohio (-8); Over/Under: 59

Preview

Frank Solich's teams at Ohio have been known for their consistency and toughness. The head coach's old-school Nebraska roots are imprinted on the Bobcats and can be seen in their style of play.

It starts with senior quarterback Nathan Rourke. The Ontario, Canada native has put together an impressive final season as both a runner and passer. He's tossed 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions for the Bobcats while being the team's second leading rusher at 780 yards.

However, the true gem to keep an eye on is freshman running back O'Shaan Allison. He has caught the attention of national media in his first season after finishing the season with 246 yards on 19 carries in the team's final two games.

Neither of these teams could be described as elite on the national level, but Ohio is eighth in the nation in rushing yards per attempt, led by Rourke and Allison.

The pairing could be in for a massive day against the Wolf Pack. Jay Norvell's side has been notoriously weak on defense this year, ranking 60th in yards allowed per rush.

Throw in the suspension of defensive backs Austin Arnold and Daniel Brown, defensive lineman Hausia Sekona and linebacker Gabriel Sewell for their roles in an altercation in the final game of the season against UNLV, and the Pack could be in serious trouble on the defensive side of the ball.

Nevada will look to freshman quarterback Carson Strong to keep them in the game on the offensive side of things.

Strong hasn't been consistent, but November was a good month for him. He threw for 957 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception in the final month of the regular season including a 351-yard effort against UNLV to close out the season.

Ohio is 60th in yards allowed per attempt in the pass game which isn't terrible, but it doesn't inspire confidence, either.

If Strong can get going against Ohio's so-so secondary, they might be able to put pressure on the Ohio rushing attack.

If not, the Bobcats should cover the fairly wide spread and more. Their offense is the best unit involved in this game while Nevada's defense missing a few key players because of suspensions is the worst.