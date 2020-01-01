5-Star LB Raesjon Davis Commits to LSU over USC, UCLA, More

Source: 247Sports

The LSU Tigers continue their season-long hot streak with the addition star linebacker recruit Raesjon Davis to their 2021 class on Wednesday.

Davis made the announcement on Twitter:

Davis attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. He's rated as a 5-star prospect, the No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 19 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

According to 247Sports' Greg Biggins, the 6'1", 210-pound Davis has the ability to play multiple defensive positions because of his size, speed, athleticism and football instincts:

"It's rare to find someone who can rush the passer, play in space, hit like a truck and drop in coverage like a safety but Davis can do all those things and do them well. He's a natural pass rusher, a physical hitter but it's his ability to cover down the field that really makes him special. You don't see too many linebackers flash during 7v7 play but Davis makes impact plays every time we have seen him because of his athleticism and cover instincts."

While it's still very early in the 2021 recruiting process, Davis' addition gives LSU four commits, including wide receiver Deion Smith and defensive tackle Anthony Hundley, to build its class around.

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron and his staff are pushing all the right buttons. The team is one win away from winning the program's first national title since 2007. The 2020 recruiting class is No. 5 in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

And Davis is a foundation piece who could anchor the defense early in his career.