Alabama's Henry Ruggs III Suffered Concussion in Citrus Bowl Win vs. Michigan

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 9: Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is helped off the field after being hurt during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 38-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced wide receiver Henry Ruggs III entered the concussion protocol Wednesday during the team's 35-16 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the 2020 Citrus Bowl.

Ruggs recorded two catches for 27 yards before leaving with an injury in the third quarter.

The 20-year-old Alabama native entered the bowl game with 38 receptions for 719 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season with the Tide. He's tallied 25 TDs (24 receiving and one rushing) in 40 appearances across three years with Bama.

Ruggs, a 4-star prospect when he committed to Saban's program in 2017, has been speculated as a potential early entrant for the 2020 NFL draft.

"I don't know. I mean, it's the last game of this season," he told reporters Monday in response to the NFL rumors. "That's all I can say."

His big-play ability (17.6 yards per catch at Alabama) and nose for the end zone makes him a potential top-10 pick if he does enter this year's draft class.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Ruggs as the No. 11 overall player for 2020 on his latest big board. Underclassmen must declare for the draft by Jan. 20.

No further information about the severity of Ruggs' potential head injury was immediately released.

Related

    Saban Unsatisfied with 11-2 Record

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Saban Unsatisfied with 11-2 Record

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Alabamas Jerry Jeudy ends season, possibly career with a bang

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Alabamas Jerry Jeudy ends season, possibly career with a bang

    via TideSports.com

    Jerry Jeudy, No. 13 Alabama Beat No. 14 Michigan 35-16 in Citrus Bowl

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Jerry Jeudy, No. 13 Alabama Beat No. 14 Michigan 35-16 in Citrus Bowl

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Buckeyes CB Jeff Okudah Declares for Draft

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Buckeyes CB Jeff Okudah Declares for Draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report