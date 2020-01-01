Alabama's Henry Ruggs III Suffered Concussion in Citrus Bowl Win vs. Michigan

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced wide receiver Henry Ruggs III entered the concussion protocol Wednesday during the team's 35-16 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the 2020 Citrus Bowl.

Ruggs recorded two catches for 27 yards before leaving with an injury in the third quarter.

The 20-year-old Alabama native entered the bowl game with 38 receptions for 719 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season with the Tide. He's tallied 25 TDs (24 receiving and one rushing) in 40 appearances across three years with Bama.

Ruggs, a 4-star prospect when he committed to Saban's program in 2017, has been speculated as a potential early entrant for the 2020 NFL draft.

"I don't know. I mean, it's the last game of this season," he told reporters Monday in response to the NFL rumors. "That's all I can say."

His big-play ability (17.6 yards per catch at Alabama) and nose for the end zone makes him a potential top-10 pick if he does enter this year's draft class.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Ruggs as the No. 11 overall player for 2020 on his latest big board. Underclassmen must declare for the draft by Jan. 20.

No further information about the severity of Ruggs' potential head injury was immediately released.