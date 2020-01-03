All-American Bowl 2020: Predicting Where Every Uncommitted Player Will Sign

11 of 11

247 Sports (Brian Perroni)

Dwight McGlothern, CB, No. 333 overall, Prediction: Virginia Tech

The recruiting experts have no clue on McGlothern. Of the 10 crystal ball predictions on 247 Sports, the top vote-getter is a tie between USC and "undecided" with three each. USC, Oregon, LSU and Virginia Tech have all been pushing hard to get this cornerback from Texas, and it's unclear if he'll make his decision at the All-American Bowl or wait until next month. We'll go with Virginia Tech here, but only because the Hokies desperately need to add to this class.

Vito Tisdale, S, No. 335 overall, Prediction: Kentucky

Per 247 Sports, Tisdale made four visits in 2019, three of which (one official, two unofficial) were to Kentucky. The other was an unofficial visit to Alabama in March. But the Crimson Tide have already signed two higher-rated safeties in this year's class and added a pair of top-100 overall safeties last year. It just makes the most sense for the young man from Bowling Green, Kentucky, to stick close to home.

Brady Ward, OT, No. 560 overall, Prediction: Arkansas

Ward was already considering Arkansas, taking an official visit there this past October. And now that the Razorbacks have an offensive line guy (Sam Pittman) as their head coach, signing with the SEC West bottom-feeders has to be even more enticing. There's plenty of room left in that recruiting class too. Arkansas has the 67th-best class and only 11 commits. Even though he is ranked well outside the top 500 overall, he would be one of the top Hogs in this cycle.

Reis Vernon, P/K, No. 3493 overall, Prediction: Nebraska

Nebraska has a lot of things to figure out this offseason, but it sure would be nice if the Cornhuskers could get one reliable kicker in 2020. Six players attempted at least one field goal this season, and it wasn't until late November that the Huskers figured out Matt Waldoch might be their guy. Getting a player like Vernon who can kick or punt—Nebraska's lone 2019 punter, Isaac Armstrong, is out of eligibility—could be a big pickup.