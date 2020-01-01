Gabriel Jesus Scores Twice as Manchester City Beat Everton 2-1 in Premier League

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2020

Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring their second goal of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 1, 2020. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to 11 points after beating Everton 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Two goals from Gabriel Jesus proved enough for City, despite Richarlison getting one back for the Toffees.  

The result means the Citizens stay third and one point adrift of Leicester City. Meanwhile, Liverpool can restore their 14-point lead over last season's champions if the Reds beat Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.  

      

What's Next?

City host League Two side Port Vale in FA Cup action on Saturday, while Everton travel to Anfield for a Merseyside derby in that competition on Sunday.

     

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

