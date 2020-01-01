Gabriel Jesus Scores Twice as Manchester City Beat Everton 2-1 in Premier League

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to 11 points after beating Everton 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Two goals from Gabriel Jesus proved enough for City, despite Richarlison getting one back for the Toffees.

The result means the Citizens stay third and one point adrift of Leicester City. Meanwhile, Liverpool can restore their 14-point lead over last season's champions if the Reds beat Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.

What's Next?

City host League Two side Port Vale in FA Cup action on Saturday, while Everton travel to Anfield for a Merseyside derby in that competition on Sunday.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

