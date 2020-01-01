Jerry Jeudy, No. 13 Alabama Beat No. 14 Michigan 35-16 in Citrus Bowl

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide ended this season on a high note with a 35-16 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the 2020 Citrus Bowl.

This was a different season for Nick Saban's team, which is accustomed to playing for national titles after making five straight trips to the College Football Playoff. They lost two games in the regular season for the first time since 2010.

Rather than get down on themselves, though, the Crimson Tide responded with their best win of the season against a Michigan team that continues to struggle on the big stage.

Alabama overcame a sluggish first half, especially on defense, to earn the win. Mac Jones was terrific in his first bowl game, throwing two of his three touchdowns in the second half. Jerry Jeudy, in potentially his final college game, went out in style with a career-high 204 receiving yards.

After scoring 16 points in the first half, Michigan's offense was shutout for the final 30 minutes. Jim Harbaugh has now lost four straight bowl games since a 41-7 win over Florida in the 2016 Citrus Bowl.

Notable Game Stats

Mac Jones, QB (Alabama): 16-25, 327 yards, 3 TDs

Najee Harris, RB (Alabama): 24 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs

Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama): 6 catches, 204 yards, 1 TD

DeVonta Smith, WR (Alabama): 3 catches, 56 yards, 1 TD

Shea Patterson, QB (Michigan): 17-37, 233 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Zach Charbonnet, RB (Michigan): 13 carries, 84 yards

Hassan Haskins, RB (Michigan): 18 carries, 61 yards

Mac Jones, 'Bama Offense Roll in Citrus Bowl

If there is one benefit for Alabama losing Tua Tagovailoa for the rest of the year on Nov. 16 against Mississippi State due to a dislocated hip, it gave the team and coaching staff an extended look at what Jones can do running the offense.

A 21-year-old sophomore, Jones wasn't a highly-touted recruit when he arrived in Tuscaloosa two years ago. He was rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports' composite rankings in the 2017 class.

Jones showed tremendous promise as the Crimson Tide starter. He threw for 610 yards and seven touchdowns combined against Western Carolina and Auburn.

Alabama's offense got off to an electric start against Michigan thanks to the Jones-Jeudy connection:

Big plays were a common thread for both teams on this day. The Crimson Tide averaged 8.7 yards per play on offense. Jones' first two touchdown passes covered a total of 127 yards, including this 42-yard strike to DeVonta Smith on the fourth play of the second half:

In between the big plays in the passing game, Alabama was also taking advantage of Michigan's inability to stop Najee Harris. The junior running back briefly put Alabama back on top 14-13 late in the second quarter and showed off his leaping ability in the process:

Neither defense was doing much work early in this game, but Alabama was able to pull away from Michigan in the second half with big plays. The Tide only held the ball for 25 minutes in the game because they were either getting into the end zone quickly or were limited to three-and-out drives.

Given the potential roster turnover for Alabama in 2020, getting Jones comfortable running things was crucial for Saban and offensive coordinator to wrap up this season. He certainly looks like a capable replacement if Tagovailoa decides to leave for the NFL.

The Crimson Tide could also have to replace Jeudy, Smith and Harris among their offensive skill players. Those are potentially significant losses for the program, but the coaching staff is so good at replacing talent each year through recruiting and development that they figure to be a force in the SEC again next season.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.