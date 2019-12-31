Evander Holyfield's Son Elijah Signs Contract with Eagles

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday they signed former University of Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield.

Holyfield, who is the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, spent the 2019 regular season on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad after signing with them as an undrafted free agent.

The Eagles will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in an NFC Wild Card playoff game after beating the New York Giants in Week 17 to clinch the NFC East title.

Philadelphia has dealt with significant injuries on both sides of the ball all season long, and they are especially thin at running back currently.

Both Darren Sproles and Corey Clement are on injured reserve, and rookie Miles Sanders left Sunday's win against New York with an ankle injury. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Sanders is "going to be OK" as the injury was ruled a low-grade low ankle sprain.

Still, there is no guarantee that Sanders will be able to play Sunday. Also, Jordan Howard was active but barely played Sunday in his first game back after missing six games due to injury, and it is unclear how effective he will be against Seattle.

If one or both of Sanders and Howard are out or limited, Boston Scott will likely be the Eagles' go-to running back. He led the way against the Giants with 138 total yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Holyfield was often overshadowed during his collegiate career at Georgia while sharing the backfield with bigger names such as Sony Michel and D'Andre Swift, but he rushed for 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.

He likely won't be asked to do much if he is even active Sunday, but Holyfield at least provides the Eagles with a bit of additional depth at a position that has taken a beating this season.