Matt Rhule Rumors: Baylor HC Rejects Browns Interview Amid Cowboys, Giants Buzz

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has declined to interview with the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rhule, who has led Baylor to an 11-2 season and a Sugar Bowl appearance, is a "leading candidate" for the New York Giants' and Carolina Panthers' open head coaching positions, per Schefter. The Browns are also in the market for a head coach after firing Freddie Kitchens.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Dallas Cowboys, who are expected to move on from head coach Jason Garrett, will "almost certainly" be interested in Rhule as well.

