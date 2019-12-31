Bronny James, Zaire Wade Feature as Sierra Canyon Loses to Rancho Christian

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2019

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School reacts during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Rancho Christian has become the first team to beat Sierra Canyon to win the Classic at Damien, with an 85-81 win in overtime Monday. 

It was a quiet day for Bronny James and Zaire Wade, the sons of NBA legends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, respectively. 

The former was in the game for just five minutes for Sierra Canyon and didn't get on the scoreboard, while the latter was in action for 13 minutes, scoring just two points with this effort:

Sports writer Jack Pollon provided the box score for the contest:

Ziaire Williams made a big impression on his debut for Sierra Canyon, posting 28 points on the night. Per Tarek Fattal of Los Angeles Daily News, he tied the game at 69-69 to force overtime:

However, 30 points from Gonzaga commit Dominick Harris for Rancho Christian, as well as 16 points and 11 rebounds from competition MVP Evan Mobley were enough to see the team to victory.

At half time in the contest, Dwyane Wade and LeBron's other son Bryce treated the crowd in attendance to a short one-on-one game:

The next chance for Bronny and Zaire to take to the court will come Friday, as Sierra Canyon looks to get back to winning ways in Minneapolis against Patrick School. It will meet Rancho Christian again on January 11 in what promises to be a fascinating encounter.

