Cowboys News: Amari Cooper Says 'I Want to Be Here' Ahead of Free Agency

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper doesn't want to go anywhere despite a lackluster 2019 campaign for the team.

"I want to be here," Cooper said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "I love everything about this area, this team, the place I live. I don't feel like I have anything to complain about in this situation."

Cooper is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Gehlken suggested Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott likely won't reach the open market because the Cowboys have until March 10 to either franchise or transition tag them with one-year deals.

The 25-year-old receiver finished the 2019 season with 79 catches for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns in an impressive showing but failed to go over 100 yards in any of the final seven games.

He also wasn't on the field for a critical fourth down in a Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and finished with four catches for 24 yards as the team lost control of the division. It was the biggest blow for a team that had more than enough talent to win the lackluster NFC East.

Bouncing back from the disappointment surely plays a role in Cooper's desire to return to Dallas, and continuity with Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will help the Cowboys heading into 2020.