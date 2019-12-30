Bruce Arians Says Buccaneers Can 'Definitely' Win Without Jameis Winston

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn't exactly hold back when asked about quarterback Jameis Winston and the team's overall makeup.

"With another quarterback? Oh yeah," Arians told reporters. "We can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one, too...we're going to have this defense."

There's taking the good with the bad with inconsistent quarterbacks, and there's Winston.

On one hand, he threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns while helping the team finish strong on the way to a 7-9 mark after a 2-6 start. On the other hand, he threw 30 interceptions, including an NFL record seven pick-sixes.

He became the first player in league history to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season.

"I would think within a few weeks we'll have a decision which way we want to head," Arians said when asked when a decision will be made about the quarterback's future. "Will we let it out? Probably not because you lose your leverage on that one, too, so stay tuned."

Winston is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and Arians didn't exactly sound like someone who is excited to bring him back after an up-and-down effort in 2019.