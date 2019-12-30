Jets HC Adam Gase Declines to Say If He Wants Le'Veon Bell to Return in 2020

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Jets won their final game of the 2019 campaign, beating the Buffalo Bills 13-6 at New Era Field, but Le'Veon Bell ended his first year with the team with a dud.

Head coach Adam Gase declined to address whether he wanted the two-time All-Pro running back to return as the starter next season:

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Bell and Gase "had a private conversation in the locker room" following Sunday's game after the 27-year-old tallied 41 yards on 16 carries and did not touch the ball for majority of the second half.

