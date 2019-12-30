Jets HC Adam Gase Declines to Say If He Wants Le'Veon Bell to Return in 2020

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 30, 2019

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets and running back Le'Veon Bell #26 talk before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Jets won their final game of the 2019 campaign, beating the Buffalo Bills 13-6 at New Era Field, but Le'Veon Bell ended his first year with the team with a dud.

Head coach Adam Gase declined to address whether he wanted the two-time All-Pro running back to return as the starter next season:

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Bell and Gase "had a private conversation in the locker room" following Sunday's game after the 27-year-old tallied 41 yards on 16 carries and did not touch the ball for majority of the second half.

                                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

