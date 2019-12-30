Dolphins' Xavien Howard Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested Sunday night on domestic violence charges, according to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Per the police report, Howard and his fiancee got into an argument over the purchase of a purse. He then allegedly "grabbed her arm and pushed her against a mirrored glass wall in the hallway of their bedroom." Howard let her go, which caused her to fall on her right arm and onto his crutches.

According to Kelly, the police report noted his fiancee had "physical scratches and redness on her right wrist and forearm."

The Dolphins released a statement regarding Howard's arrest, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: "We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Howard has missed all but five games this season because of a knee injury that required surgery and a trip to injured reserve.

According to the police report, he complained of knee pain when the police arrived and was transported to the Broward Sheriff's Office jail.

As of Monday morning, he was still being held on $3,000 bond.

The 26-year-old Howard entered the NFL in 2016 as a second-round pick out of Baylor. When healthy, he has consistently been one of the NFL's best cornerbacks over the past four years.

Last season, he was named a Pro Bowler for the first time after recording 35 tackles, 12 passes defended and an NFL-leading seven interceptions.

Overall, he has 140 tackles, 35 pass breakups and 12 interceptions to his credit in 40 career regular-season games.

The Dolphins signed Howard to a five-year, $75.25 million extension in May, meaning he is under contract through the 2024 season.