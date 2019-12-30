Dwayne Haskins: Redskins Should Select Chase Young at No. 2 in 2020 NFL Draft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins said Monday the team should select fellow Ohio State standout Chase Young with the second overall pick in April's 2020 NFL draft.

The Skins' blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday locked them into the No. 2 spot, with the Cincinnati Bengals expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first choice. The Buckeyes' dominant defensive end will be a strong consideration for Washington.

"Two words is all I got to say: Chase Young," Haskins told reporters.

                 

