Lakers' LeBron James Became the 1st Player to Do This in NBA History

Lakers' LeBron James Became the 1st Player to Do This in NBA HistoryDecember 30, 2019
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reached an exclusive club of one during L.A.'s 108-95 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James' 13 assists gave him over 9,000 for his career, making him the only player in NBA history with 30,000 points, 9,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists.
After reaching the 9,000-assist mark, James discussed how the importance of passing and creating opportunities for teammates has long been deeply ingrained in him:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James on value of passing after hitting 9,000 career assists: “When I was a little kid I was somewhat better than some of my teammates. [My coach] said it’s a much greater reward for you to get your teammates who can’t dribble or score for themselves an open look.” https://t.co/iOKcyZqOLK
He is ninth on the NBA all-time assists list with 9,009, and he is second among active players behind only Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, who has 9,389.
LeBron also leads the NBA in assists this season with 10.8 per game. He has never finished an NBA season as the top assist man, but as Anthony Davis takes some of the scoring burden off him this season, it is a realistic goal.
James is also fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 33,347 points and 51st in rebounds with 9,120.
His status as a future Hall of Famer was cemented long ago, but essentially creating the 30,000-point, 9,000-rebound, 9,000-assist club is another accolade added to his already impressive resume.
James' primary focus, however, is likely adding a fourth career championship. With a Western Conference-leading 26-7 record this season, the Lakers have a legitimate chance to help LeBron do precisely that.
