NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Postseason Scenarios and Wild-Card Bracket

Tim Warner/Getty Images

For 12 NFL teams, the most important games of the 2019 season are still to come.

The 17-week regular season is over, and the field for this year's playoffs is set. Now, eight teams will be in action this weekend in the Wild Card Round, which will feature two AFC matchups on Saturday and a pair of NFC contests on Sunday.

Three of the four wild-card matchups are between teams that haven't yet faced each other this season. The only game that will be a rematch is Sunday's second game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

Heading into the postseason, here are the playoff standings for the AFC and NFC, the schedule for the Wild Card Round and a look at each of those four matchups.

AFC Playoff Standings

1. Baltimore (14-2)

2. Kansas City (12-4)

3. New England (12-4)

4. Houston (10-6)

5. Buffalo (10-6)

6. Tennessee (9-7)

AFC Wild-Card Matchups

No. 5 Bills at No. 4 Texans: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

No. 6 Tennessee at No. 3 New England: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Playoff Standings

1. San Francisco (13-3)

2. Green Bay (13-3)

3. New Orleans (13-3)

4. Philadelphia (9-7)

5. Seattle (11-5)

6. Minnesota (10-6)

NFC Wild-Card Matchups

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 New Orleans: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

No. 5 Seattle at No. 4 Philadelphia: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC)

AFC: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

David Dermer/Associated Press

It's been a long time since the Bills have won a playoff game. The last time Buffalo secured a postseason victory was on Dec. 30, 1995, when it defeated Miami in a wild-card matchup. The Bills have lost five straight playoff games since then.

For a long time, Buffalo struggled to even reach the postseason. It missed the playoffs every season from 2000-16 before securing an AFC wild-card berth in 2017.

Now, the Bills will look to end their playoff losing streak against the Texans, who they didn't face during the regular season. Houston won the AFC South for the fourth time in five years, but it ended the regular season with a home loss to Tennessee.

The winner of this game could face either the Ravens or Chiefs in the next round, depending on which team wins the other AFC wild-card matchup.

AFC: Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Patriots don't want to be in this position. And had they not lost to the Dolphins 27-24 at home on Sunday, they would be resting during wild-card weekend and preparing for the AFC Divisional Round, just as they had each of the previous nine seasons.

Instead, the Pats will play in the AFC Wild Card Round for the first time since the 2009 season, when they lost to the Ravens at home and made a rare quick departure from the playoffs. But New England has won at least one playoff game every season since 2011, so it seems unlikely that would happen again.

The Titans secured their second playoff berth in three seasons by finishing 9-7 for the fourth straight year. They beat the Texans on the road 35-14 on Sunday, bouncing back from two straight losses, to get into the postseason. This will be the first time this season that they've faced the Patriots.

If the Titans pull off the upset victory, they will have to travel to Baltimore to face the No. 1-seeded Ravens in the next round. If the Patriots win, they would travel to face the No. 2 Chiefs in Kansas City in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game. New England also lost to Kansas City at home in Week 14.

NFC: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Saints were one of three teams in the NFC to win a conference-high 13 games during the regular season. But while the 49ers and Packers received first-round byes, New Orleans was on the wrong end of that tiebreaker and will have to host Minnesota in the NFC Wild Card Round.

That doesn't change the fact that the Saints are one of the top teams in the league and will be a serious threat to reach Super Bowl LIV. They're especially motivated after losing to the Rams in overtime in the NFC Championship Game last season.

The Vikings had the opportunity to rest some of their key starters in Week 17, as they were already locked into the No. 6 seed heading into Sunday. They may have lost three of their last five games, but this is a solid team that could play a competitive game against the Saints, who they'll be facing for the first time this season.

If the Vikings win, they'll have to travel to San Francisco to face the No. 1-seeded 49ers in the next round. If the Saints win, they would travel to Green Bay to face the Packers in a matchup of 13-3 teams.

NFC: Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

If the Seahawks had moved the ball just a few more inches into the end zone vs. the 49ers late Sunday night, they could be resting this weekend. Instead, they'll have to travel to Philadelphia to take on the NFC East champions in the Wild Card Round.

Seattle won 11 games during the regular season, yet it's only a wild-card team after losing three of its last four games to finish behind San Francisco in the NFC West. The Seahawks will be looking for their first playoff victory since a wild-card win over the Lions in the 2016 season.

The Eagles were 5-7 after they lost for the fifth time in seven games and fell to the Dolphins in Week 13. However, they finished the regular season with four straight wins, all against NFC East rivals, to get into the playoffs for the third straight year.

The Seahawks already beat the Eagles in Philadelphia back in Week 12, notching a 17-9 victory. The winner of this game could face either the 49ers or Packers in the next round, depending on which team wins the other NFC wild-card matchup.