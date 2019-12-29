Cowboys' Jerry Jones: I Have 'All the Respect in the World' for Jason Garrett

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys handled Washington 47-16 in their regular-season finale, but it wasn't enough to make the postseason as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 34-17.

The Eagles clinched the NFC East, which eliminated the Cowboys from playoff contention.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was expectedly disappointed by how the 8-8 Cowboys' 2019 campaign ended:

Garrett's contract has expired with the conclusion of this season.

Jones was noncommittal to Garrett while talking with USA Today's Jarrett Bell following the Cowboys' 17-9 loss to Philly in Week 16:

"It leaves, from my perspective, a lot to consider here. This was a little bit of a surprise. I didn't see the Chicago Bears game coming [a 31-24 loss in Week 14] and this one was a surprise. I thought we were prepared to play. I thought we could play better out here. I'm disappointed.

[...]

It's not hard for me to go in two areas, regarding coaching, whether it be coordinators, position coaches, or for that matter, head coaches. Generally, my radar is turned on. It's not hard for me to get into thinking about coaching."

Taking care of business against 3-13 Washington likely won't factor into the Cowboys' decision regarding Garrett's future, considering Dallas' underwhelming performance all season long put it in a must-win position in Week 17.

The Cowboys lost three straight on two separate occasions—Weeks 4, 5 and 6 and then Weeks 12, 13 and 14.

Garrett holds an 85-67 overall record and 2-3 mark in postseason games since taking over as head coach for the Cowboys in 2010.