Super Bowl 2020: Initial Vegas Odds Following Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens enter the NFL postseason with the best odds to win Super Bowl LIV.

Head coach John Harbaugh's team holds home-field advantage in the AFC for the first time in franchise history, and recent playoff results suggest it has a strong chance to land in Miami the first week of February.

Five of the last six AFC top seeds have advanced to the title clash, and the same trend is apparent in the NFC.

Four of the previous six No. 1 seeds in the NFC made it to the Super Bowl, which is significant for either the San Francisco 49ers or Green Bay Packers.

If head coach Kyle Shanahan's team defeats the Seattle Seahawks, the NFC's road to Miami will go through Levi's Stadium.

If Seattle downs the 49ers for the second time this season, Green Bay will own the top seed. At minimum, head coach Matt LaFleur's team is in possession of a first-round bye.

Super Bowl 2020 Odds

Baltimore (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

Kansas City (+300)

San Francisco (+350)

New Orleans (+350)

Green Bay (+700)

Seattle (+900)

New England (+1,800)

Buffalo (+3,500)

Minnesota (+4,000)

Houston (+4,000)

Philadelphia (+4,500)

Tennessee (+7,500)

Even as the favorite, Baltimore carries good value at +200.

With Lamar Jackson under center, the Ravens reeled off 11 straight victories, a run that includes wins over the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, all of whom could be divisional-round opponents.

The main concern about the AFC North winner's Super Bowl hopes is the health of running back Mark Ingram II.

The former New Orleans Saints player told reporters that he will be ready for the second round of the postseason after straining his calf in Week 16.

"I'm smooth, I'm good," Ingram said. "I got some time. So, I will be ready for the first playoff game."

The 30-year-old put together his third 1,000-yard season in four years, and he has become a perfect complement to Jackson in the rushing attack.

Baltimore's defense has provided strong support for the offense since the Week 8 bye, as it has allowed only two opponents to reach 20 points.

If the Ravens win one game, their odds could increase, so this may be the best value you can get them at.

The value of the NFC teams swapped after Green Bay clinched a first-round bye through a come-from-behind win over the Detroit Lions.

Since the NFC's No. 1 or No. 2 seed has moved on to the Super Bowl in each of the past six years, the Packers now have a better chance to make a February trip to Miami.

The Packers are 7-1 at Lambeau Field and have not lost since the drubbing San Francisco handed them at Levi's Stadium on November 24.

That result would loom large if the 49ers gain home-field advantage through a Sunday night victory at CenturyLink Field.

In the last six weeks, San Francisco downed Green Bay and New Orleans, which saw its Super Bowl odds increase a bit by rising above the NFC North champion Sunday.

If San Francisco wins, the Saints' odds may drop from +350 because the NFC South winner would have to win three times to reach the Super Bowl.

Putting money down on a dark horse does not seem ideal at the moment because of the recent history of Super Bowl participants.

If you choose one, New England may be the best option at +1,800, but it is playing in its first Wild Card Round since 2009.

In previous seasons, the Patriots benefited from a first-round bye in their Super Bowl conquests.

