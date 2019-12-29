2020 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 17

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals solidified their position atop the 2020 NFL draft order with their Week 16 defeat.

Week 17's results set the order of teams beneath the 2-14 AFC North side, with the Washington Redskins inserted directly below it at No. 2.

By way of their Week 1 tie, the Detroit Lions secured the No. 3 selection at 3-12-1, while the New York Giants are locked into the No. 4 pick.

The Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns fill out the rest of the top 10.

2020 NFL Draft Order

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Oakland Raiders

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

*positions No. 21-32 will be determined by playoff results.

Excitement should be growing in Cincinnati after LSU quarterback Joe Burrow torched the Oklahoma Sooners for seven passing touchdowns in the Peach Bowl.

The senior transfer from Ohio State now has 5,208 passing yards and 55 touchdowns. He could finish the season in the FBS lead in both categories.

If Burrow goes in the top five, he would be the third LSU player to land that high in the draft in the last four seasons.

Devin White was taken at No. 5 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 and Leonard Fournetter went fourth to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

If the Bengals take him first, Burrow would be the third No. 1 pick to come from LSU and the last since JaMarcus Russell was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2007.

Burrow could be viewed as an upgrade to the Bengals' current situation. Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley split time at the position and the latter did not do much to impress in his rookie campaign.

Dalton finished with 3,304 passing yards, but he had seven touchdowns and five interceptions in December.

With the No. 2 pick, Washington is likely to select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young to bolster a young defense, currently led on the interior by defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Washington needs reinforcements in the front seven, as only two defensive linemen racked up five or more sacks during the 2019 campaign.

The new Redskins head coach will inherit an offense with a second-year quarterback in Dwayne Haskins and a handful of young wide receivers.

Adding the FBS' sack leader in Young should help the NFC East side improve on a 3-13 season that ended with a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

After that, the order of players is less predictable. Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah are among the non-quarterbacks that could go early.

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert are the two best signal-callers behind Burrow, but they may have to wait a few picks to have their names called since the Lions and Giants already have quarterbacks in place.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.