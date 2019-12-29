No. 2 Ohio State Upset by No. 22 WVU, 1 Day After Louisville Lost to Kentucky

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Freshman guard Miles McBride scored a career-high 21 points off the bench as No. 22 West Virginia upset No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The upset comes one day after No. 3 Louisville lost to No. 19 Kentucky in overtime, continuing a chaotic men's college hoops season where upsets of Top Five teams regularly occur.

OSU led 54-53 after an Andre Wesson three-pointer with 4:43 remaining, but the Buckeyes then failed to score for nearly four minutes.

WVU took advantage of OSU's shooting slump with an 8-0 run, which included a nifty McBride 20-footer that floated into the hoop.

A Kaleb Wesson triple with 50.7 seconds left finally ended the slump. OSU had a chance to cut the lead to one after a CJ Walker steal, but the Buckeyes came up empty on their possession.

WVU then scored four straight off two free throws and a steal-and-score to effectively put the game away.

OSU shot 30.6 percent from the field and scored 22 second-half points. The Buckeyes also committed 22 turnovers.

Kaleb Wesson led the Buckeyes with 17 points. Duane Washington Jr. had 12, while two other Buckeyes scored 10.

The game served as a coming-out party for McBride, who entered the game having averaged 12.5 points in his last two contests.

McBride continued his hot stretch against an Ohio State team that KenPom.com ranked first in overall efficiency and fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency pregame.

The first-year Mountaineer shot 6-of-12 from the field, 3-of-4 from three-point range and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line in leading a WVU offense where no other player scored more than 10 points.

McBride was the catalyst of a 7-0 early second-half run when WVU turned a 40-34 deficit into a 41-40 lead. This mid-range jumper capped the stretch:

WVU never trailed by more than two points from that moment onward thanks to some tenacious defense and McBride magic. The freshman notably pulled off the famous Michael Jordan shrug after hitting his late 20-footer as well.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports also gave credit where it was due.

The 11-1 Mountaineers have a chance to upset another Top Five team when they visit No. 5 Kansas on Saturday.

The 11-2 Buckeyes will host Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.