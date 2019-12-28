Warriors Rumors: GSW Willing to Trade Alec Burks, Other Vets for 'Right Deal'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

This is a lost season for the 9-24 Golden State Warriors, and the organization's approach ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline is expected to reflect that.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, 28-year-old guard Alec Burks could be on the move:

"They acquired several potentially attractive tradable assets, and none has been more coveted than Alec Burks, who possesses the attributes contending teams desire. He's a wing with a respectable 3-point shot, he's playing well, he's low-maintenance and he's cheap.

[...]

"As much as the Warriors like Burks, and they most assuredly do, they are willing, according to league sources, to part with him—and several other veterans—for the right deal. Why consider moving arguably their most proficient offensive player? Because they want to create room to accommodate two-way guards Damion Lee and Ky Bowman."

The Athletic's Anthony Slater provided context surrounding Bowman and Lee's contracts:

And head coach Steve Kerr commented on how pleased the team is with both players:

"It's the NBA, so anything could happen," Kerr told reporters on Friday. "But we definitely wish that we could just have those guys on our roster and keep everyone because we like everybody on our roster. A lot of good, young players, so we'll see how it all shakes out."

Burks is averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes across 30 games (12 starts) this season. The 2011 first-round pick contributed 13 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in the Warriors' 105-96 win over Phoenix on Friday—Golden State's fourth straight victory.

This is Burks' first season with the Warriors, and his role in the backcourt is larger than it would be if Stephen Curry (broken hand) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL) were healthy. Burks is currently signed to a one-year, $2.3 million contract with Golden State.