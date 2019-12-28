Serena Williams Named AP Female Athlete of the Decade; Won 12 Grand Slam Titles

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2019

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 28: Serena Williams speaks during the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Masonic Temple on October 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Serena Williams was named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Decade on Saturday in recognition of her prolonged dominance on the tennis court.

Williams won 12 Grand Slam titles during the 2010s, and Howard Fendrich of AP News noted the 38-year-old finished above gymnast and 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year winner Simone Biles in a vote carried out by AP sports member editors and writers.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

