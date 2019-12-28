Serena Williams Named AP Female Athlete of the Decade; Won 12 Grand Slam Titles

Serena Williams Named AP Female Athlete of the Decade; Won 12 Grand Slam TitlesDecember 28, 2019
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Serena Williams was named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Decade on Saturday in recognition of her prolonged dominance on the tennis court.
Williams won 12 Grand Slam titles during the 2010s, and Howard Fendrich of AP News noted the 38-year-old finished above gymnast and 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year winner Simone Biles in a vote carried out by AP sports member editors and writers.
