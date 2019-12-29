NFL Mock Draft 2020: Updated 1st-Round Predictions After Week 17

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

As the final seconds tick away in NFL games this weekend, 20 of the league's 32 franchises have shifted to offseason mode.

The Cincinnati Bengals recently clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, and they're unofficially on the clock. Week 17's results sealed the remainder of the top 20 selections.

While mock drafts are always popular, the exercises are also about to become increasingly more relevant. Every team has a different draft strategy, but the following list is based on filling needs with the best player available at those certain positions.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

10. Cleveland Browns: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

15. Denver Broncos: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

22. Tennessee Titans: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

23. Buffalo Bills: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

24. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

26. Seattle Seahawks: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

27. New England Patriots: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

28. San Francisco 49ers: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Creed Humphrey, OG, Oklahoma

30. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

31. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

32. Baltimore Ravens: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Although the Jets have several pressing needs, their No. 1 objective—whether on the offensive line or at receiver—should be surrounding Sam Darnold with talent.

If there's an early run on offensive tackles, New York should find itself in prime position for a top wideout.

Jerry Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best receiver in 2018, racking up 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns on 68 catches. This season, the Alabama star posted a team-high 71 receptions for 959 yards and nine scores.

Provided he declares for the draft as expected, Jeudy would be an ideal addition for the Jets. Robby Anderson could leave in free agency, while veteran Demaryius Thomas has an expiring contract and is no longer a No. 1 option.

Unless a lineman the Jets consider an elite talent falls to them, Jeudy or Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb should be the pick.

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

Heading into the offseason, the Seahawks have a few major questions to answer on the defensive line.

Jadeveon Clowney is one of four defensive ends with expiring contracts, per Spotrac. Ezekiel Ansah, Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson are also headed for unrestricted free agency. The only returning ends are 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier and 2018 third-rounder Rasheem Green.

And since Seattle finished near the bottom of the league in yards allowed per carry, changes should be coming.

Given that combination, the Seahawks are surely monitoring Curtis Weaver. A three-year contributor at Boise State, he ended the 2019 campaign with 52 tackles and 18.5 for loss.

Weaver isn't a dominant run-stopper right now, and Seattle may be more interested in that archetype to complement Clowney. But if the Seahawks find his demands for a raise are beyond their interest, Weaver would be an ideal explosive replacement.

Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

Despite speculation that Tom Brady may retire or leave the Patriots after the 2019 season, we'll work under the assumption the quarterback returns to Foxborough in 2020.

If so, he'll definitely want a tight end.

This season, the position's top options have been Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo. They've combined for just 414 yards and 35 receptions on 51 targets. That production is a massive drop from Brady's recent years with Rob Gronkowski.

Under the assumption Gronk—who turns 31 in May—decides not to return, the Patriots would be wise to prioritize Brycen Hopkins. Over the last two seasons at Purdue, he collected 95 receptions for 1,413 yards and nine touchdowns.

It's safe to suggest Brady would enjoy having a big-play target down the seams in the 6'5", 245-pound Hopkins.

