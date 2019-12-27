Video: Watch Gervonta Davis Spark Brawl at Weigh-in for Yuriorkis Gamboa Fight

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The weigh-in for Saturday's bout between Gervonta Davis and Yuriorkis Gamboa in Atlanta erupted into a brawl Friday.

As seen in the video courtesy of BoxingInsider.com, Davis shoved Gamboa, which led to a chaotic scene featuring representatives for both fighters on the stage:

Davis initially weighed in at 136.2 pounds, putting him above the 135-pound limit. He was given two hours by the WBA to make weight, and did so at 134.8 pounds, meaning both he and Gamboa are eligible to compete for the vacant WBA (Regular) lightweight title:

The 25-year-old Davis owns a perfect professional record of 22-0 with 21 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Cuba's Gamboa is 13 years Davis' senior at 38, and he boasts a 30-2 record with 18 knockouts.

Saturday will be Davis' first fight at lightweight after previously competing in the super featherweight division where he held the WBA (Super) super featherweight title.

Gamboa also competed in the featherweight and super featherweight divisions earlier in his career, and he won gold for Cuba at the 2004 Summer Olympics as a flyweight.

Davis and Gamboa are set to headline a card for Showtime that also features a light heavyweight title fight between Jean Pascal and Badou Jack.